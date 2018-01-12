Brattleboro Central Fire Station Ribbon Cutting and Open House

By Not Signed In | Fri, January 12 2018

Construction on the renovated and expanded Central Fire Station is complete. A ribbon cutting and open house had originally been scheduled for next Friday, January 19. However, due to a calendar conflict, the event has been rescheduled to be held on Friday, February 9. The Town of Brattleboro and the Fire Department personnel are proud of the new station and invite the public to tour the facilities, meet the firefighters, and attend the Ribbon Cutting ceremony, as follows:

Central Fire Station Open House

and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Friday, February 9, 2018

Brief Remarks and Ribbon Cutting at 3:00pm

Open House from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Light Refreshments Will Be Served

If the weather permits, the station and surrounding grounds will be open throughout the open house.

In the event of inclement weather, all activities will take place in the interior of the station. Either way, refreshments will be served.

The Town of Brattleboro looks forward to seeing everyone on Friday, February 9, and to celebrating this important milestone for our community.

