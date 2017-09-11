"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Home » News & Information » Police & Fire

Brattleboro Police - New HQ Open House


By Not Signed In | Mon, September 11 2017

Construction on the new Police Station is complete and the department will soon be operating out of the new building. The Town of Brattleboro and the Police Department personnel are proud of the new station and invite the public to tour the facilities, meet the Police Officers, and attend the Ribbon Cutting and “Button Pushing” ceremonies.

Police Station Open House
and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Friday, September 15, 2017
Open House from 3:00pm to 7:00pm
Brief Remarks, Ribbon Cutting, and Button Pushing at 3:00m
Light Refreshments Will Be Served

If the weather permits, the station and surrounding grounds will be open throughout the open house. In the event of inclement weather, all activities will take place in the interior of the station. Either way, refreshments will be served.
The Town of Brattleboro looks forward to seeing everyone on Friday and to celebrating this important milestone for our community.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

