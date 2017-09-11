Brattleboro Police - New HQ Open House

By Not Signed In | Mon, September 11 2017

Construction on the new Police Station is complete and the department will soon be operating out of the new building. The Town of Brattleboro and the Police Department personnel are proud of the new station and invite the public to tour the facilities, meet the Police Officers, and attend the Ribbon Cutting and “Button Pushing” ceremonies.

Police Station Open House

and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Friday, September 15, 2017

Open House from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Brief Remarks, Ribbon Cutting, and Button Pushing at 3:00m

Light Refreshments Will Be Served

If the weather permits, the station and surrounding grounds will be open throughout the open house. In the event of inclement weather, all activities will take place in the interior of the station. Either way, refreshments will be served.

The Town of Brattleboro looks forward to seeing everyone on Friday and to celebrating this important milestone for our community.

Jan Anderson

Executive Secretary

Brattleboro Town Manager's Office

230 Main Street, Suite 208

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 251-8100