News & Information » Police & Fire

Brattleboro Storm Damage Report


By BrattFireDept | Tue, September 05 2017

At approximately 4:15pm a strong thunderstorm moved through the area with very gusty winds. The storm brought down numerous trees and power lines, mostly centered in an area of Putney Rd from the Veterans Bridge north to the town line.

The Brattleboro Fire Department answered 15 calls for assistance during and immediately after the storm, including trees and wires down, fire alarms and an odor of smoke. Areas that sustained tree damage as well as isolated power outages included but are not limited to Stockwell Drive, Black Mountain Rd, Kipling Road, Cedar St, Upper Dummerston Rd, Cresent Drive and several areas along Putney Rd. There was no property damage or injuries reported.

Green Mountain Power, Brattleboro Police and Brattleboro Department of Public Works all assisted at various locations.

The Brattleboro Fire Department would like to remind everyone never to assume a downed utility line of any kind is not energized. Play it safe, do not drive over them, touch them or try to move them, stay away and find another way around.

*** END***

Michael Bucossi
Fire Chief
Town of Brattleboro

