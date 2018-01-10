"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Central Fire Station Open House Date Change


By Not Signed In | Wed, January 10 2018

Good Afternoon –

I am writing to advise of a new date for the public event to celebrate the opening of Brattleboro’s renovated and expanded Central Fire Station. The event will be held on Friday, February 9, from 3-7pm with the ribbon cutting ceremony happening at 3pm sharp and open house, tours, and refreshments continuing until 7pm. The timing is intended to make it possible for many Town residents to participate, including those who have to work until 5pm. This timing worked well at the Police Station so we plan to do it again at the Central Fire Station.

For those of you who previously had Friday, January 19, on your calendar for this event, please delete that one. We apologize for any inconvenience. And please rest assured that there is no problem at the station. The work there is finished and the Fire Department is getting well settled into the new space. The rescheduling is due only to a calendar conflict that arose unexpectedly.

We look forward to seeing everyone on February 9!

-Peter Elwell

