By cgrotke | Wed, March 08 2017

Just found myself driving behind a Vermont state trooper vehicle. It was an unmarked van, but the plate said that it was a state trooper plate, #530.

It also had an expired sticker, indicating the vehicle needed to be renewed a few months ago, by 10/16.

I was tempted to pull them over and issue a warning, but my car has yet to be fit up for such purposes.