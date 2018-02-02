Fire at 100 Clark Street, Brattleboro

By BrattFireDept | Fri, February 02 2018

Press Release

Date: 02/02/18

Nature of call: Electrical Fire

Address: 100 Clark St

Time of Call: 11:55am

Type of Building: 2 story – 2 family residential dwelling

Number of Residents: 6

Number of Alarms and Times: 1st alarm@11:55 / 2nd alarm @ 12:02pm

Under Control: 12:33pm

Injuries: No

Fatalities: No

Owner: Lu Ming Yan

Brattleboro Trucks on Scene: 7 Brattleboro FF’s: 20

Assisting Agencies on Scene: Rescue Inc; Brattleboro Police; Brattleboro Water Department; Green Mountain Power

Mutual Aid Towns on Scene: 0

Mutual Aid Towns Covering Brattleboro Stations: Hinsdale, NH; Putney, Vt @ Central; Chesterfield, NH @ Station 2

Action Taken: At 11:55 am Central Dispatch received a call of an electrical fire in the basement and smoke coming from the building at 100 Clark St. A 1st alarm assignment consisting of Engines 3 & 4, Ladder 1 and Car 1 & 2 responded and upon arrival at 12:01pm Engine 3 reported smoke showing from the building and ordered a 2nd alarm be transmitted, calling back all Brattleboro personnel and bringing all Brattleboro apparatus to the scene. Two hose lines were stretched, one to the basement and one to the 1st floor. In the basement crews found a fire spreading across the ceiling and quickly extinguished it.

Fire was then found to have spread to the area between the basement ceiling and the 1st floor and this was extinguished, containing the fire to this area. The fire was declared under control at 12:33pm. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters though 2 occupants were evaluated at the scene by Rescue Inc for possible smoke inhalation.

It was found that a sprinkler head over the furnace, off the domestic water system, helped to contain the fire until the arrival of the fire department. The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the Brattleboro Fire Department but does not appear suspicious. There was moderate damage in the fire area of the basement and occupants are staying with friends or relatives until repairs are made.

FIRE SAFETY REMINDERS –

Do not re-enter a burning structure once outside, it can cost you your life. No possession is worth a human life.

Make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on each level of your home. Do not take them down, unplug them or take out batteries. Working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors provide early warning and save lives.

Michael Bucossi

Fire Chief

Town of Brattleboro