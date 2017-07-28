By ForcedMeTo | Fri, July 28 2017

A short rant about the way I look at the new police facility.

Did we NEED new facilities? No.

It's the American way. It's not about needing anything, rather keeping up with the "Joneses" so to speak. "There is this fancy new thing, or that fancy new thing, I mean every other department has it. We need that, we're supposed to have that." In my opinion it's consumerism on a grand scale. It's not needed and I don't honestly think we will benefit from it one bit. How much of our money will they spend on fancy new devices and a sharp modern looking building? How will that enhance our protection or services? Do we think this new facility will actually benefit us in any tangible way?

This taxpayer money would have been much better spent on hiring more officers for foot patrol of the downtown area. To move officers father away from the heart of Brattleboro is foolishness. Downtown is in shambles right now, it's the worst I've seen it in terms of crime and drug use in all my years living here. Much of the drug use and sales could be thwarted by simply having an actually police presence downtown.

I'm reasonable and open to hearing how you all feel about it. I've had enough time to really process my thoughts on this and the above statements are the conclusions I've come to.

Thanks for taking the time to read this and let's keep our conversations civil and respect each other's views.