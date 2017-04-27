"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Police & Fire

Thursday Morning Confusion - Fire on Main Street


By tomaidh | Thu, April 27 2017

There's  a fire at 73 main street that has traffic all gnarled up.

Submitted by cgrotke on April 27, 2017 - 9:21am. #

A bit more...

Got to a 3rd alarm on this, a 4 story building, but the fire is reported to be contained.

73 Main is roughly where Fireworks/Echo is located.

 

