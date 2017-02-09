"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Tractor Trailer Crash Closes I-91 South for 1.5 Hours


By cgrotke | Thu, February 09 2017

From the VT State Police report:

"SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

On 02/09/2017 at approximately 12:39 pm, members of the Vermont State Police (Westminster Station), VT DMV and the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to Interstate 91 (I91) in the Town of Brattleboro for a reported TT-Unit which had jackknifed and was blocking the southbound lane.  

Investigation found that a vehicle being operated by Mr. Barry Williams, 52 of Orlando, FL, was headed southbound when he lost control of his vehicle.   Mr. Williams attempted to regain control of his vehicle and ended up striking the shoulder on the right side of the roadway.  After striking the shoulder, Mr. William’s TT-Unit jackknifed which caused his vehicle to completely block the southbound lanes.    

No injuries were sustained in this crash and Mr. Williams’s vehicle was towed from the scene by DJ’s Towing of Guilford.    

I-91 southbound was closed at Exit #2 for approximately 1.5 hours. "

