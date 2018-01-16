"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Home » News & Information » Police & Fire

VT Alert Upgrade


By BrattFireDept | Tue, January 16 2018

Vermont Alert (www.vtalert.gov) has gone through a significant upgrade to further improve its alerting capabilities for Vermonters. As part of the upgrade, you must re-register for the new system if you still want to receive alerts and notifications. The Town of Brattleboro also has the capabilities of sending local emergency messages to residents by way of phone, email and text message. If you have not previously registered, you are encouraged to go to www.vtalert.gov and register. VT Alert is the notification system for emergencies, Amber Alerts, weather, road conditions, and more.

If you have any questions feel free to contact the Brattleboro Fire Department at 254-4831.

