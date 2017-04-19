By Not Signed In | Tue, April 18 2017

Construction on the new West Brattleboro Fire Station (Station 2) is complete and the Fire Department is now operating out of the new building. The Town of Brattleboro and the Fire Department personnel are proud of the new station and invite the public to tour the station, see the equipment, and celebrate this important milestone for our community.

West Brattleboro Fire Station

Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Open House from 9am-Noon

Brief Remarks and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 9:30am

Light Refreshments Will Be Served

If the weather permits, the station and surrounding grounds will be open throughout the open house. In the event of inclement weather, activities will take place in the interior of the station.

The West Brattleboro Fire Station is part of a $12.8 million capital improvement project that also includes renovation and expansion of the Central Fire Station and renovation of the former Brattleboro Reformer building on Black Mountain Road to be the new Police Station. The bonds for this work were approved at Representative Town Meetings in 2012 and 2016. The West Brattleboro Fire Station was completed slightly under budget (at approximately $1.5 million). Construction began in August 2016 and was completed, on schedule, in February 2017.