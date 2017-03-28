10 Signs That You're Fully Awake

(This is not my list)
- You know there's no meaningful difference between major political parties
- You understand that the Federal Reserve, or international central banking more broadly, is the engine of our economic problems
- You know that preemptive war is never necessary
- You know that you're being systematically poisoned, how, by whom, and why
- You understand that government can never legislate morality, nor should they
- You know that the mainstream media is wholly owned and manipulated by the ruling elite
- You know that your neighbors are not your enemy
- You know that the endgame is one-world control of planet Earth
- You recognize that there are esoteric powers manipulating our physical world
- The power to change the world rests with you and you alone
For explanations and more information, go to: http://www.activistpost.com/2012/09/10-signs-that-youre-fully-awake.html
“Reality” is very different from what we believe it to be! What kind of world do you want to live in?
Eisenhower
He warned us about this 60 years ago