"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

10 Signs That You're Fully Awake


By tomaidh | Tue, March 28 2017

(This is not my list)

  1. You know there's no meaningful difference between major political parties
  2. You understand that the Federal Reserve, or international central banking more broadly, is the engine of our economic problems
  3. You know that preemptive war is never necessary
  4. You know that you're being systematically poisoned, how, by whom, and why
  5. You understand that government can never legislate morality, nor should they
  6. You know that the mainstream media is wholly owned and manipulated by the ruling elite
  7. You know that your neighbors are not your enemy
  8. You know that the endgame is one-world control of planet Earth
  9. You recognize that there are esoteric powers manipulating our physical world
  10. The power to change the world rests with you and you alone

For explanations and more information, go to: http://www.activistpost.com/2012/09/10-signs-that-youre-fully-awake.html

 

 

 

 “Reality” is very different from what we believe it to be!  What kind of world do you want to live in? 

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by tomaidh on March 28, 2017 - 6:38pm. #

Eisenhower

He warned us about this 60 years ago

 

Upcoming Events

Tue, Mar 28

Wed, Mar 29

Thu, Mar 30

Fri, Mar 31

Sat, Apr 1

Sun, Apr 2

Mon, Apr 3

Tue, Apr 4

more

iBrattleboro Poll

At my core, I'm mostly a

Choices