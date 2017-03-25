"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

Ain't I Lucky?


By tomaidh | Sat, March 25 2017

Since yesterday (Friday the 24th), I have received no fewer than 9 phone calls from the Past POTUS.

(I'm not kidding)

He has yet to hang around long enough for me to find out what he wants.

Does anybody know?

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Regarding Representative Town Meeting in 2017,

Choices