Avery Schwenk Withdraws Selectboard Candidacy

Comments | 4
That's a shame
I was looking forward to having Avery with us at the candidates forums, and more local choices is always a good thing.
I'm hopeful!
Thanks!
Part of what guided my decision was knowing that there are some other stellar candidates willing to step up to do the hard work of the Select Board.
Thanks for the ongoing support!
I wanted to confirm as of this afternoon, I've withdrawn my Select Board candidacy. It was a tough decision for which I consulted my friends, family, and business partners, but it came down to a decision between moving forward with securing a Brattleboro Town Loan for Hermit Thrush Brewery's expansion project, or running for this position. I am heartened by the strength of the candidates, and the knowledge that I will maintain an active presence in Town affairs and regional economic development moving forward, and will continue to offer my opinion, advice, or insight to anyone interested. Be well, and thanks for the support!
Cheers
Avery
Next year!
Thanks for throwing your hat in the ring anyway. Having good candidates is encouraging. And there's next year!