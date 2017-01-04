Brattleboro 2017 Town and Town School Election Petitions and Election Schedule

By Not Signed In | Tue, January 03 2017

Petitions for Brattleboro Town and Town School District Officers and Town Meeting Members are now available at the Town Clerk’s office. Town elections will be Tuesday, March 7, and the Annual Representatives Town Meeting, Saturday, March 25.

Petitions for Town Officers must contain at least 30 valid signatures of registered Brattleboro voters and be filed in the clerk’s office no later than 5:00 P.M. on Monday, January 30 in order to have their name placed on the ballot.

Candidates for Town Meeting Member must file a nomination petition with at least 10 valid signatures of voters from the district where the candidate lives. Petitions of new candidates must be filed no later than 5:00 P.M. on Monday, January 30 (same date as Town Officer petitions). Incumbents for Town Meeting Member must return their Notice of Intent form no later than 5:00 P.M. on Monday, January 30.

Attached is a listing of vacancies along with the officer currently holding office. Also attached is a calendar of election related deadlines.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Thank you,

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312

....

OFFICERS TO BE ELECTED

ANNUAL TOWN AND TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING

MARCH 7, 2017

OFFICE PRESENTLY SERVING

MODERATOR - 1 year Lawrin Crispe

LISTER - 3 years Marshall Wheelock

SELECTBOARD - 3 years David Schoales

SELECTBOARD - 1 year (elect 2) David Gartenstein, Richard Degray

FIRST CONSTABLE - 1 year Richard H. Cooke

SECOND CONSTABLE - 1 year David J. Emery

TRUSTEE OF PUBLIC FUNDS - 3 years Benedict (Ben) Underhill

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 years David G. Schoales

SCHOOL DIRECTORS - 1 year (elect 2) Todd Roach, Mark Truhan

BRATTLEBORO UNION HIGH SCHOOL DIRECTORs – 3 years (elect 2) Ian Torrey, Russell Janis

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS TO BE ELECTED

DISTRICT 1 16 members for 3 years

3 member for 2 years

1 members for 1 year

DISTRICT 2 15 members for 3 years

3 member for 2 years

2 member for 1 year

DISTRICT 3 15 members for 3 years

1 member for 2 years

2 member for 1 year

Number of Town Meeting members to be elected is subject to change based on resignations prior to ballot deadline.

.......

2017 ANNUAL TOWN AND TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING ELECTION CALENDAR

Thursday, January 19 Last day (5:00 P. M.) to file petition requesting that an article be placed on the Warning for Annual Town and Town School District Meeting (47 days preceding election). Approx. 425 (5%) signatures of registered Brattleboro voters required. 17 VSA 2642

Thursday, January 26 First day to post Warning for Annual Town and Town School District (not more than 40 days preceding election) 17 VSA 2641 (a)

Monday, January 30 Last day (5:00 P.M.) to file petition for Town and Town School District Officers (sixth Monday preceding election, 30 signatures required)17 VSA 2681 (a) and (b)

- Last day (5:00 P.M.) to file petition to be a candidate for Town Meeting Member (sixth Monday preceding election, 10 signatures from candidate’s district required). Section 4, Acts of 1959, Number 302

- Last day (5:00 P. M.) for Town Meeting Members who are candidates for re-election to give written notice to the Town Clerk (sixth Monday preceding election). Section 4, Acts of 1959, Number 302

Sunday, February 5 Last day to post Warning for Town and Town School District Meeting (not less than 30 days preceding election). 17 VSA 2641(a)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 BUHS ANNUAL MEETING (Second Tuesday in February)

Wednesday, February 15 Early ballots available. (not later than 20 days prior to election.) 17 VSA 2681(a)

Saturday, February 25 Last day to post sample ballots and voter information (for municipal elections, not less than 10 days preceding election). 17 VSA 2522(a)

Monday, March 6 Voters may request early ballots until 5:00 P.M. 17 VSA 2531(a)

TUESDAY, MARCH 7 TOWN AND TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS (first Tuesday in March).

Friday, March 17 Last day (5:00 P.M.) for a candidate for local office to file request for recount (within 10 days after election). 17 VSA 2683

SATURDAY, MARCH 25 ANNUAL REPRESENTATIVE TOWN AND TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETING (third Saturday following first Tuesday in March). Section 6(f), Acts of 1959, Number 302

Tuesday, April 4 Last day (5:00 P.M.) for petition to be filed with Selectmen requesting question voted at Representative Town Meeting be submitted to voters of the Town at large (ten days after adjournment of meeting.) Requires 5% signatures of registered voters or 50 Town Meeting Members. See Charter, Article 3, Sect. 4.