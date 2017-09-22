"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Home » Opinion » Politics

Brattleboro Board of Civil Authorities Meeting Agenda


By Not Signed In | Fri, September 22 2017

The Brattleboro Board of Civil Authorities will meet in the Town Clerk’s office at the Municipal Center on Tuesday, September 26, at 10:00 AM to discuss polling hours for the upcoming November 7 Act 46 vote.

Thank you,

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

....

BRATTLEBORO BOARD OF CIVIL AUTHORITY
TOWN CLERK’S OFFICE
Municipal Center
230 Main Street
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
10:00 A.M.

AGENDA

1. CONVENE MEETING

2. NOVEMBER ELECTION POLLING HOURS

3. TOPICS TO DISCUSS AT NEXT MEETING

a. New election laws
b. Appoint JPs to deliver ballots on Monday, November 6
c. Finalize work schedules
d. Review election day responsibilities
e. Other election details?
f. Other topics?

4. ADJOURN

