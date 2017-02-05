Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Invitation

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Forum
Friday, February 17, 2016
(doors open 7:30 am)
The following candidates have filed petitions to run for Brattleboro Selectboard:
For a Term of Three Years (1 seat): David Schoales
For a Term of One Year (2 seats): David Cadran
Brandie Starr
Avery Schwenk
Tim Wessel
➤ All the candidates running for election have been invited to participate in a forum to be held on February 17 at the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro (downstairs)
➤ There will be time reserved for questions and answers - you may submit questions via email prior to the event: Robt.Oeser@gmail.com
=> As we need to plan for the number of people having breakfast the RSVP deadline is Tuesday, February 14th. Reply by email to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031.
=> Breakfast is provided by Senior Meals and will feature whole wheat pancakes. The cost is $6.00 for those under 60 years of age ($3.50 is the suggested donation for those over 60 years).
=> Brattleboro Time Traders may use one time credit hour to attend the breakfast, hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals (Meals on Wheels).
Reference:
Warning for Town Meeting Election on March 7 & Representative Town Meeting on March 25
Brattleboro Office of Town Clerk Election Page on brattleboro.org
What’s new? Register to vote online
“Four to compete for open one-year seats on Selectboard,” The Commons, Wed., Feb. 1, 2017