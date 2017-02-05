Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Invitation

By RobertOeser | Fri, February 03 2017

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Forum

Friday, February 17, 2016

(doors open 7:30 am)





The following candidates have filed petitions to run for Brattleboro Selectboard:





For a Term of Three Years (1 seat): David Schoales

For a Term of One Year (2 seats): David Cadran

Brandie Starr

Avery Schwenk

Tim Wessel

➤ All the candidates running for election have been invited to participate in a forum to be held on February 17 at the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro (downstairs)

➤ There will be time reserved for questions and answers - you may submit questions via email prior to the event: Robt.Oeser@gmail.com

=> As we need to plan for the number of people having breakfast the RSVP deadline is Tuesday, February 14th. Reply by email to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031.

=> Breakfast is provided by Senior Meals and will feature whole wheat pancakes. The cost is $6.00 for those under 60 years of age ($3.50 is the suggested donation for those over 60 years).

=> Brattleboro Time Traders may use one time credit hour to attend the breakfast, hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals (Meals on Wheels).





