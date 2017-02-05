"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Opinion » Politics

Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Invitation


By RobertOeser | Fri, February 03 2017

            

                        

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Forum

Friday, February 17, 2016
(doors open 7:30 am)

The following candidates have filed petitions to run for Brattleboro Selectboard:

For a Term of Three Years (1 seat):   David Schoales

For a Term of One Year (2 seats):      David Cadran
                                                           Brandie Starr
                                                           Avery Schwenk
                                                           Tim Wessel  

➤ All the candidates running for election have been invited to participate in a forum to be held on February 17 at the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro (downstairs)

➤ There will be time reserved for questions and answers - you may submit questions via email prior to the event: Robt.Oeser@gmail.com

 

=> As we need to plan for the number of people having breakfast the RSVP deadline is Tuesday, February 14th.  Reply by email to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com  or call 518-505-9031.

=> Breakfast is provided by Senior Meals and will feature whole wheat pancakes. The cost is $6.00 for those under 60 years of age ($3.50 is the suggested donation for those over 60 years).
=> Brattleboro Time Traders may use one time credit hour to attend the breakfast, hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals (Meals on Wheels).

Reference:

Warning for Town Meeting Election on March 7 & Representative Town Meeting on March 25

Brattleboro Office of Town Clerk Election Page on brattleboro.org

What’s new? Register to vote online

Four to compete for open one-year seats on Selectboard,” The Commons, Wed., Feb. 1, 2017

