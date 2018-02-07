Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Selectboard Candidates' Forum - Invitation

By RobertOeser | Wed, February 07 2018

Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Invitation

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates’ Forum

Friday, February 16, 2018



8:00 am





We hope to hear from all the candidates seeking election to the Selectboard this year:



▭ Brandie Starr is running unopposed for a three year term.

▭ William Forchion,

▭ Shanta Lee Gander and

▭ Timothy G. Wessel are contesting for two one-year terms.

The "Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast" will take place on Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Gibson Aiken Center, downstairs, hosted by Senior Meals. Doors open at 7:30am.





=> Please RSVP by no later than Tuesday, February 13. Reply to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031 so that we will have an idea of how many to expect for breakfast

=> The breakfast will be provided by Senior Meals. Cost is $7.00 for those under 60 years of age. ($4.00 is the suggested donation for those over 60 years.)

=> It would also be great if you emailed in advance any questions you might have!

Tuesday, February 13 - BUHS Annual Meeting

Wednesday, February 14 - Early ballots available.

Tuesday, March 6 - Election will be held at the Municipal Center http://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC={FFED1EC2-A91E-4068-B082-FDC98D7653D2}

http://www.brattleboro.org/vertical/Sites/%7BFABA8FB3-EBD9-4E2C-91F9-C74DE6CECDFD%7D/uploads/2018_Election_Calendar.pdf

“Brattleboro Selectboard race draws three candidates,” The Commons, January 31, 2018

http://www.commonsnews.org/site/site05/story.php?articleno=2767&page=1

N.B. There are 13 Representative Town Meeting Member seats open in District 1, four in District 2, and nine in District 3. These seats can be filled at the District caucuses that are held before the information session on the Town Meeting warrant.



