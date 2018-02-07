"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Opinion » Politics

Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Selectboard Candidates' Forum - Invitation


By RobertOeser | Wed, February 07 2018

Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast Invitation

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates’ Forum

Friday, February 16, 2018

8:00 am


We hope to hear from all the candidates seeking election to the Selectboard this year:

▭ Brandie Starr is running unopposed for a three year term.

▭ William Forchion,

▭ Shanta Lee Gander and

▭ Timothy G. Wessel are contesting for  two one-year terms.

The "Brattleboro Citizens' Breakfast" will take place on Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Gibson Aiken Center, downstairs, hosted by Senior Meals. Doors open at 7:30am.

=>  Please RSVP  by no later than Tuesday, February 13. Reply to Robt.Oeser@gmail.com or call 518-505-9031 so that we will have an idea of how many to expect for breakfast

=> The breakfast will be provided by Senior Meals.  Cost is $7.00 for those under 60 years of age. ($4.00 is the suggested donation for those over 60 years.)

=>  It would also be great if you emailed in advance any questions you might have!

Tuesday,  February 13  - BUHS Annual Meeting
Wednesday, February 14 - Early ballots available.
Tuesday, March 6 -  Election will be held at the Municipal Center http://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC={FFED1EC2-A91E-4068-B082-FDC98D7653D2}
http://www.brattleboro.org/vertical/Sites/%7BFABA8FB3-EBD9-4E2C-91F9-C74DE6CECDFD%7D/uploads/2018_Election_Calendar.pdf

“Brattleboro Selectboard race draws three candidates,” The Commons, January 31, 2018
http://www.commonsnews.org/site/site05/story.php?articleno=2767&page=1

N.B.  There are 13 Representative Town Meeting Member seats open in District 1, four in District 2, and nine in District 3. These seats can be filled at the District caucuses that are held before the information session on the Town Meeting warrant.


