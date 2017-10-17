Brattleboro Early/Absentee Ballots Available

By Not Signed In | Tue, October 17 2017

Early/absentee ballots for the Brattleboro Town School District special meeting to be held November 7, are now available in the Brattleboro, town clerk's office – for those registered to vote in Brattleboro. If you are registered to vote in Dummerston, Guilford or Putney, please contact those Town Clerks for details. Anyone wishing to vote prior to November 7 may apply for an early/absentee ballot until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6. Early/absentee ballots may be voted in person in the clerk's office, mailed to the voter by the clerk's office, picked up by the voter or delivered to the voter's residence by two justices of the peace. All voted ballots must be received by the clerk before the polls close on election day in order to be counted. For more information or to request an early/absentee ballot call 251-8157.

A sample Brattleboro ballot and meeting warning can be found on our website at www.brattleboro.org, or http://www.brattleboro.org/index.asp?SEC=FFED1EC2-A91E-4068-B082-FDC98D7...

There is no deadline to register to vote. You will be able to register to vote on the day of the election. You can register prior by visiting the town clerk’s office or going online to olvr.sec.state.vt.us.

If you are unsure if your name is listed as a registered voter or for more information about voter registration and early/absentee voting, contact the town clerk’s office at 251-8157.

Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30AM – 5:00PM, Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Tuesday, November 7, election day.

Voting on November 7, will be held in the Selectboard Meeting Room of the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. Polling hours are 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

