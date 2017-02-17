Brattleboro March 7 Local Election Information & Sample Ballot

By Not Signed In | Fri, February 17 2017

Below is information that might be helpful to know for March 7th local elections.

Attached is a sample ballot from each of Brattleboro’s three districts. All districts’ ballots are the same except for Town Meeting Members for each district. Absentee ballots are currently available at the Town Clerk’s Office and may be requested until 5:00 pm on Monday, March 6.

Polling place for all three districts in Brattleboro is the Selectboard Meeting Room, second floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, Room 212, from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm on March 7, 2017.

The entire back parking lot at the Municipal Center will be reserved for voters on election day. There are handicapped parking spaces close to the back entrance.

There is an elevator immediately inside the door to take voters to the second floor for voting.

Town Meeting members are still needed in each district – District 2 only has two year seats open, and District 3 only has three-year seats open.

Anyone interested in running for a position as a write-in candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the town clerk by the close of the polls on election day in order for their votes to be counted. Declarations of Candidacy will be posted on a bulletin board at the polls so voters will be aware of those interested in vacant positions.

Election information is posted on www.brattleboro.org

Election results will be posted on the town website as soon as possible after the polls close that evening.

Starting in January of 2017 Vermont now has same day voter registration, however to save time on Election Day it is advisable to register in advance to vote by contacting the Town Clerk's Office or online at https://olvr.sec.state.vt.us/ .

The Brattleboro town clerk’s office will open on Sat., March 4 from 9:00 am – noon for those wishing to vote early.

The Brattleboro town clerk’s office will be closed on election day, March 7.

Contact the Brattleboro Town Clerk if you have any election questions 251-8129 or hfrancis@brattleboro.org

Thank you,

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312