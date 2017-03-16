Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting District Caucuses - Public Invited

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 16 2017

Brattleboro Town Schoolboard will hold a pre-town meeting information forum on Wednesday, March 22 at Academy School beginning at 6:00 PM in the Music Room. At 5:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, Districts 1 and 2 will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for 1 year.

District 1 has three seats to appoint and District 2 has one seats to appoint. District 1 will be meeting in classroom 131 and District 2 will be meeting in classroom 132.

Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 5:30PM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312