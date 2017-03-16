"There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer." - Ansel Adams

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Opinion » Politics

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting District Caucuses - Public Invited


By Not Signed In | Thu, March 16 2017

Brattleboro Town Schoolboard will hold a pre-town meeting information forum on Wednesday, March 22 at Academy School beginning at 6:00 PM in the Music Room. At 5:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, Districts 1 and 2 will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for 1 year.

District 1 has three seats to appoint and District 2 has one seats to appoint. District 1 will be meeting in classroom 131 and District 2 will be meeting in classroom 132.

Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 5:30PM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

