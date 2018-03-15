Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Informational Forum and District Caucuses

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 15 2018

TOWN MEETING INFORMATIONAL FORUM AND DISTRICT CAUCUSES - PUBLIC INVITED

Brattleboro Town Schoolboard will hold a pre-town meeting information forum on Wednesday, March 21 at Oak Grove School beginning at 7:00 PM in the Gym. At 6:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, Districts 1 and 3 will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for 1 year.

District 1 has ten seats to appoint and District 3 has six seats to appoint.

Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 6:30PM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312