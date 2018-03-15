"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 138 guests online.

Online users

  • Deniseglo
  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Informational Forum and District Caucuses


By Not Signed In | Thu, March 15 2018

TOWN MEETING INFORMATIONAL FORUM AND DISTRICT CAUCUSES - PUBLIC INVITED

Brattleboro Town Schoolboard will hold a pre-town meeting information forum on Wednesday, March 21 at Oak Grove School beginning at 7:00 PM in the Gym. At 6:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, Districts 1 and 3 will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for 1 year.

District 1 has ten seats to appoint and District 3 has six seats to appoint.

Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 6:30PM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on March 15, 2018 - 11:44am. #

30 minutes

"At 6:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting."

Assuming it starts and ends on time, there are 30 minutes to learn who all the reps are, find out how they plan to vote on each issue, have a discussion of any issues that require depth and debate, offer up non-rep advice and input, and squeeze in nominations and votes for new district members.

(This is before most reps know much of anything about the warning, which is explained after the caucus.)

Yeah, 30 minutes. That seems about the right amount of time... : )

 

iBrattleboro Poll

The amount of confidence I have in local (not national, not state) media to get the facts right...

Choices