Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Informational Forum and District Caucuses

TOWN MEETING INFORMATIONAL FORUM AND DISTRICT CAUCUSES - PUBLIC INVITED
Brattleboro Town Schoolboard will hold a pre-town meeting information forum on Wednesday, March 21 at Oak Grove School beginning at 7:00 PM in the Gym. At 6:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, Districts 1 and 3 will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for 1 year.
District 1 has ten seats to appoint and District 3 has six seats to appoint.
Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 6:30PM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.
Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301
hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312
Comments | 1
30 minutes
"At 6:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting."
Assuming it starts and ends on time, there are 30 minutes to learn who all the reps are, find out how they plan to vote on each issue, have a discussion of any issues that require depth and debate, offer up non-rep advice and input, and squeeze in nominations and votes for new district members.
(This is before most reps know much of anything about the warning, which is explained after the caucus.)
Yeah, 30 minutes. That seems about the right amount of time... : )