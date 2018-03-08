Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Informational Forum and District Caucuses - Public Invited

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 08 2018

Brattleboro Town Selectboard will hold a pre-town meeting information forum on Wednesday, March 14 at Academy School beginning at 7:00 PM. Representative Town Meeting articles will be discussed, including the budget, and the bond issue. At 6:30 p.m., town meeting members of each district will be available to meet with constituents to offer residents an opportunity to share their views and discuss articles to be voted on at the annual meeting. Also, at that time, all three districts will be accepting nominations to fill town meeting member vacancies for 1 year.

District 1 has thirteen seats to appoint, District 2 has three seats to appoint, and District 3 has eight seats to appoint.

Any residents from any of these districts interested in being considered for this position should be present at Wednesday's 6:30PM caucus. Classroom locations at Academy School for each caucus will be posted in the school lobby that evening. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Attached is the list of Town Meeting Members for all 3 districts, with contact information for the public.

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312