Brattleboro Town Meeting Petition

By George Carvill | Sun, January 15 2017

I am circulating a petition to get a positive question on the Brattleboro Town Meeting Warning for a March vote. In short, it provides a chance for Brattleboro to say we have our standards and values and we will live up to them regardless of what happens in Washington.

Please use the link below to download a copy of the petition, sign it (and maybe get a couple of signatures from folks in your household) and return in to the Brattleboro Town Clerk by Thursday, Jan. 19. Or you can stop in at Everyone's Books on Elliot Street and sign the copy on their counter.

Thanks!

Here is a link:

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/23472874/WarrantArticleShort.pdf

And I added the same as an attachment if that is easier.