Chariots of Dire


By spinoza | Thu, February 16 2017

A mile is four times around the track. Each lap can be seen as a year, with a full presidentail term of office being a mile.

This administration, after four weeks out of the blocks, has covered a bit more than 100 ft. of that mile.  Pace wins races.

So far stiff headwinds, skipping lanes, some doping, and stalking horses doing their thing. Still holding rallies yet not out of the first turn (which seems weird, kind of like stretching after the race has started).

Any early indications or predictions of how this ends? 

