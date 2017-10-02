"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Opinion » Politics

Congressman Welch's Statement on Las Vegas Shooting


By Not Signed In | Mon, October 02 2017

"WASHINGTON – Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) issued the following statement in response to the deadly shooting in LasVegas:
“I know I join all Vermonters in reacting with horror and utter disbelief to the slaughter of innocent life in LasVegas early this morning. It’s hard for any of us to imagine the sheer terror experienced by concertgoers running fortheir lives, unsure of the depraved shooter’s location. It’s hard to imagine the inconsolable grief being experienced by thefamilies of the victims. And it’s hard to fathom the inaction of Congress in the face of so many mass shootings in thiscountry.What will it take to pass common sense gun laws that take guns out of the hands of people who should not have them? We pray for those injured and killed. And we are grateful yet again for the brave first responders who stopped the shooter and selflessly came to the aid of hundreds of innocent victims.”"  https://welch.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/welch-statement-las-vegas-shooting

