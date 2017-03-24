"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

Recent Comments

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

District 1 Caucus - Public Invited


By Not Signed In | Thu, March 23 2017

Brattleboro District 1 will caucus just prior to Representative Town Meeting on Saturday, March 25 at Brattleboro Area Middle School beginning at 8:00 AM in the Mulitpurpose Room. Representative Town Meeting begins at 8:30 AM. District 1 will be accepting nominations to fill and appoint two town meeting member seats for 1 year.

Any residents from District 1 interested in being considered for this position should be present at Saturday’s 8:00AM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

»

Upcoming Events

Fri, Mar 24

Sat, Mar 25

Sun, Mar 26

Mon, Mar 27

Tue, Mar 28

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Regarding Representative Town Meeting in 2017,

Choices