District 1 Caucus - Public Invited

Brattleboro District 1 will caucus just prior to Representative Town Meeting on Saturday, March 25 at Brattleboro Area Middle School beginning at 8:00 AM in the Mulitpurpose Room. Representative Town Meeting begins at 8:30 AM. District 1 will be accepting nominations to fill and appoint two town meeting member seats for 1 year.
Any residents from District 1 interested in being considered for this position should be present at Saturday’s 8:00AM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.
Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301
hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312