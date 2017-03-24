District 1 Caucus - Public Invited

By Not Signed In | Thu, March 23 2017

Brattleboro District 1 will caucus just prior to Representative Town Meeting on Saturday, March 25 at Brattleboro Area Middle School beginning at 8:00 AM in the Mulitpurpose Room. Representative Town Meeting begins at 8:30 AM. District 1 will be accepting nominations to fill and appoint two town meeting member seats for 1 year.

Any residents from District 1 interested in being considered for this position should be present at Saturday’s 8:00AM caucus. The public is invited to attend their district’s caucus and stay for the information meeting.

Hilary Francis

Brattleboro Town Clerk

230 Main Street, Suite 108

Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org

ph 802-251-8129

fax 802-257-2312