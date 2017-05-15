Donald Trump vs The Establishment

On Nov. 13, 2016, Candidate Donald Trump gave a great speech. Too bad it was all a lie.
Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt, political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American people.
The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.
The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special
interests, they partner with these people that don’t have your good in mind.
Our campaign represents a true existential threat like they haven’t seen before.
This is not simply another four-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not we the people reclaim control over our government. The political establishment that is trying to stop us is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration and economic and foreign policies that have bled our country dry.
The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories, and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries all around the world.
It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.
This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. And this will be our last chance to save it.
This election will determine whether we are a free nation or whether we have
only the illusion of democracy, but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system, and our system is rigged. This is reality, you know it, they know it, I know it, and pretty much the whole world knows it.
The Clinton machine is at the center of this power structure. We’ve seen this first hand in the WikiLeaks documents, in which Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers, her special interest friends and her donors. Honestly, she should be locked up. The most powerful weapon deployed by the Clintons is the corporate media, the press.
Let’s be clear on one thing, the corporate media in our country is no longer involved in journalism. They’re a political special interest no different than any lobbyist or other financial entity with a total political agenda, and the agenda is not for you, it’s for themselves. Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe. They will lie, lie, lie, and then again they will do worse than that. They will do whatever is necessary. The Clintons are criminals, remember that.
This is well documented, and the establishment that protects them has engaged in a massive cover-up of widespread criminal activity at the State Department and the Clinton Foundation in order to keep the Clintons in power. They knew they would throw every lie they could at me, and my family and my loved ones. They knew they would stop at nothing, to try to stop me. Nevertheless, I take all of these slings and arrows, gladly for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back.
I knew this day would arrive; it’s only a question of when. And I knew the American people would rise above it and vote for the future they deserve.
The only thing that can stop this corrupt machine is you. The only force strong
enough to save our country is us. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you, the American People.
Our great civilization has come upon a moment of reckoning. I didn’t need to do this, folks, believe me. I built a great company and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the fruits and benefits of years of successful business deals and businesses for myself and my family. Instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions, malicious attacks, who would have thought?
I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel so strongly that it’s my turn to give back to the country that I love.
I’m doing this for the people and for the movement, and we will take back this country for you and we will make America great again.
That speech almost sounds like a promise of fair play and economic democracy, except that it is laced with xenophobia and scapegoating foreigners for our country's problems. So I cannot quite see as "a great speech," if only he had really meant it.
Fleeing Jobs
Our jobs didn't "flee" to Mexico, China and other countries all around the world, as Trump told us.
They were deliberately sent there by the investors that owned our factories in an attempt to save labor costs.
Next step will be A/I and unimaginable automation.
Artificial Intelligence can even outperform Medical Doctors and Surgeons.
Wow. Politicians lie on the campaign trail. I did not know this. : )
Looking back over this, it seems like he was hammering an anti-corruption message, and was able to hang his opponent with it effectively enough to win. Do you want the good old days, or corruption? It is up to you!
During the Bush years we used to play a game to try to find anything good coming from the administration. It took me years but one day he finally said something I could not disagree with - that Americans should get out and get a bit of exercise.
Bush -Cheney bothered me more than Trump. Trump's not a brilliant evildoer, but Cheney et al were. Trump can and will be taken down. Cheney is still operating.
Bush-Cheney
Bush was just dumb. Cheney is downright evil.
Deplorable Peasants
While many people are looking to blame who is responsible for this election’s losses and wins, everybody comes up a loser.
There are two groups who played significant roles to put a bunch of old white men in power…again.
White men and white women…most are conservative Christians with 53 million white women for Trump!
White voters under 45 tilted to Clinton, white voters 45-65+ significantly voter for Trump.
Blacks and Hispanics voted overwhelmingly for Clinton (when they voted), but their overall turnout saw a big drop. Even with the Hispanic voters, the older ones, 55+, gave Trump about 40% of their votes.
People under 29 for all races and genders tend to have significantly lower turnout than voters 30+.
(Eligible Nonvoters of all races and genders, of course, don’t count.)
Campaign speeches and promises rarely have anything to do with voting patterns, which are largely Reps/Dems “preset’ from long ago.
You’re all deplorable peasants as far as I can see. (No smiley here)