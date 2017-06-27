Donald Trump's Healthcare Platform (2+2=4)

By tomaidh | Mon, June 26 2017

"Since March of 2010, the American people have had to suffer under the incredible economic burden of the

Affordable Care Act—Obamacare. This legislation, passed by entirely partisan votes in the House and Senate and signed into law by the most divisive and partisan President in American history, has tragically but predictably resulted in runaway costs, websites that don’t work, greater rationing of care, higher premiums, less competition and fewer choices.

Obamacare has raised the economic uncertainty of every single person residing in this country. As it appears Obamacare is certain to collapse of its own weight, the damage done by the Democrats and President Obama, and abetted by the Supreme Court, will be difficult to repair unless the next President and a Republican congress lead the effort to bring much-needed free market reforms to the healthcare industry.

The foundation of Donald Trump's healthcare platform revolves around the single goal of repealing Obamacare. He decries the Affordable Care Act as passed by a partisan congress and signed into law by a polarizing president. The foundation of Trump's consternation regarding Obamacare are the ever-rising costs, failed initiatives like the broken websites, higher premiums for everyone, facilitates less competition and lowers the quality of care. While Obamacare fails to achieve its impossible goals the American healthcare system languishes and atrophies.

Trump's day-one goal for his administration will be to implore Congress to immediately repeal the entirety of the "Affordable" Care Act, Obamacare. Trump has outlined a seven-point plan to enact these great-making changes that will start with Congress:"

More is available here: https://trumpcare.org/