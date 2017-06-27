Donald Trump's Healthcare Platform (2+2=4)

"Since March of 2010, the American people have had to suffer under the incredible economic burden of the
Affordable Care Act—Obamacare. This legislation, passed by entirely partisan votes in the House and Senate and signed into law by the most divisive and partisan President in American history, has tragically but predictably resulted in runaway costs, websites that don’t work, greater rationing of care, higher premiums, less competition and fewer choices.
Obamacare has raised the economic uncertainty of every single person residing in this country. As it appears Obamacare is certain to collapse of its own weight, the damage done by the Democrats and President Obama, and abetted by the Supreme Court, will be difficult to repair unless the next President and a Republican congress lead the effort to bring much-needed free market reforms to the healthcare industry.
The foundation of Donald Trump's healthcare platform revolves around the single goal of repealing Obamacare. He decries the Affordable Care Act as passed by a partisan congress and signed into law by a polarizing president. The foundation of Trump's consternation regarding Obamacare are the ever-rising costs, failed initiatives like the broken websites, higher premiums for everyone, facilitates less competition and lowers the quality of care. While Obamacare fails to achieve its impossible goals the American healthcare system languishes and atrophies.
Trump's day-one goal for his administration will be to implore Congress to immediately repeal the entirety of the "Affordable" Care Act, Obamacare. Trump has outlined a seven-point plan to enact these great-making changes that will start with Congress:"
More is available here: https://trumpcare.org/
Comments | 4
FYI, not what's currently being discussed.
trump care.org is an 'old' site campaign talking about what Trump plans to do one day one if elected.
Good summary of his campaign intentions, if anyone wants a reminder.
Dog-bites-man story
You want a dog-bites-man story; I give you a dog-bites-man story. 2+2=4. This is verbatim from an actual website.(and it’s all BS)
From the website:
This is an informational website directed at ensuring healthcare consumers have access to fact-based content specifically relating to the healthcare platform put forward by presumptive Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump.
This website is in no way affiliated with any political figure, association, political action committee or any other political entity. All content on this website has been gathered from publicly available resources. Any statements or content from other organizations reproduced on this site will be attributed to the source.
If you believe this, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell, cheap.
That site
But they SAID there were unbiased!
If someone says something it is true, right? : )
Facts
The CBO estimates are out.
Vermont net loss in health insurance coverage in 2026 under the BCRA:
51,200 persons total
32,900 from Medicaid
18,400 from Individual Market
More at: AmericanProgress.org