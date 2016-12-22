Draining the Swamp

By tomaidh | Wed, December 14 2016

Every single claim Trump made to the American people that we would benefit from his "outsider" status and intentions to "drain the swap" in D.C. of corporate abuse, lobbyists and greed has been a lie. Under his leadership, the interests of Americans will be replaced with those of self-serving billionaires and corporations.

You can watch a short film about it here (1:51):

http://www.bravenewfilms.org/trumphypocrisy?utm_campaign=hypocrit_ot2&utm_medium=email&utm_source=bravenew

It seems that his only criterion for selecting cabinet members is that they oppose whatever their department has

traditionally supported.

Nothing in the Constitution provides any instructions or criteria for whom Electors must vote. They are allowed to vote their conscience.

Alexander Hamilton wrote that someone unqualified, but with a talent for “low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity,” could attain presidential office. As a protection against this, Hamilton urged the electors to be “favorable to deliberation, and, ultimately, choose only someone suited to be commander-in-chief." (The Federalist Papers)

A movement has started to convince the Electoral College voters to turn aside from their state’s popular vote, and switch their votes.

More can be found out here: http://heavy.com/news/2016/11/electoral-college-names-list-of-electors-voting-for-president-who-are-contact-information-texas-florida-georgia-illinois-pennsylvania-michigan-how-to-can-change-republicans-vote-clinton-trump-faithles/

It’s a long shot, but worth trying.

FWIW, our (VT) electors are:

Peter Shumlin

Martha Allen

Tim Jerman (Bernie Sanders supporter)