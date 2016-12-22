Draining the Swamp

Every single claim Trump made to the American people that we would benefit from his "outsider" status and intentions to "drain the swap" in D.C. of corporate abuse, lobbyists and greed has been a lie. Under his leadership, the interests of Americans will be replaced with those of self-serving billionaires and corporations.
You can watch a short film about it here (1:51):
http://www.bravenewfilms.org/trumphypocrisy?utm_campaign=hypocrit_ot2&utm_medium=email&utm_source=bravenew
It seems that his only criterion for selecting cabinet members is that they oppose whatever their department has
traditionally supported.
Nothing in the Constitution provides any instructions or criteria for whom Electors must vote. They are allowed to vote their conscience.
Alexander Hamilton wrote that someone unqualified, but with a talent for “low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity,” could attain presidential office. As a protection against this, Hamilton urged the electors to be “favorable to deliberation, and, ultimately, choose only someone suited to be commander-in-chief." (The Federalist Papers)
A movement has started to convince the Electoral College voters to turn aside from their state’s popular vote, and switch their votes.
More can be found out here: http://heavy.com/news/2016/11/electoral-college-names-list-of-electors-voting-for-president-who-are-contact-information-texas-florida-georgia-illinois-pennsylvania-michigan-how-to-can-change-republicans-vote-clinton-trump-faithles/
It’s a long shot, but worth trying.
FWIW, our (VT) electors are:
Peter Shumlin
Martha Allen
Tim Jerman (Bernie Sanders supporter)
Toxic Swamp
“Fish” discussed these issues on WKVT radio this morning (12/14/16) http://wkvtradio.com/gmm/toxic-swamp/
A caller suggested that Trump’s actual agenda is dramatically reducing the size of the government. He quoted Grover Norquist:
"I'm not in favor of abolishing the government. I just want to shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub”.
MoveOn VIDEO:
New MoveOn VIDEO: Republican elector who won't vote for Trump
An Open Letter to the Electors:
http://www.hamiltonelectors.com/urgent_letter_to_the_electors
Electoral College Electors: Please do not vote for Trump or Pence by Ron Fisher Captain U.S. Navy (retired), PeopleNow.org, Dec. 16, 2016
Electoral College Electors may vote for anyone they choose for President and Vice-President but should not vote for anyone who is not qualified in particular Trump and Pence.
The Constitution does not provide any instructions or criteria for whom Electors must vote. In a Democracy no one should be told for whom they must vote and our founders certainly did not intend that. All laws, regulations and instructions that tell electors for whom they must or should vote are unconstitutional and void.
Donald Trump is not qualified to be President based on the individuals that he is selecting for key positions, his remarks, record, erratic behavior and lack of knowledge of the Constitution, the law, foreign affairs, negotiating, etc.. He is not living up to his campaign promises that got him votes.
Mike Pence is not qualified to be Vice-President based on his record, his votes and legislation he introduced while a legislator and his stated beliefs.
An internet search of their names will reveal scores of article as to why they are unqualified.
“Linda Sheets, Cobleskill, New York, In a Letter to the editor, Electors obligated to vote their conscience, December 9, 2016, https://dailygazette.com/node/202140 stated in part: ‘The Electoral College is a process set up in the Constitution by the Founding Fathers to protect against the election of a president who is not qualified for such office.
Alexander Hamilton, second only to James Madison in drafting the Constitution wrote in The Federalist Papers that someone unqualified, but with a talent for “low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity,” could attain presidential office. As a protection against this, Hamilton urged the electors to be “favorable to deliberation, and, ultimately, choose only someone suited to be commander-in-chief."
In other words, electors need to vote their conscience and vote for the best-qualified person for the position. Members of the Electoral College have a moral and constitutional responsibility to vote their conscience ….’
Everyone please help get this to the Electors: Please do not vote for Trump or Pence. Forward this article or your own words to all your lists, write letters to the Editors, etc. Thanks, Ron Fisher, PeopleNow.org
About the author: Ron Fisher, Captain U.S. Navy (retired), Coordinator of the Plan to Rapidly Implement the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target Action Plans (TAPs) described on www.PeopleNow.org, Executive Director of DFPA dba PeopleNow.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit described at www.dfpa.org,Fisher@PeopleNow.org, Arlington, VA, Bio at Ron Fisher