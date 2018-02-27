"Who can hope to be safe? Who sufficiently cautious? Guard himself as he may, every moment's an ambush." - Horace

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Early Voting At Brattleboro Town Clerk's Office


By Not Signed In | Tue, February 27 2018

This is a friendly reminder that early voting is currently available at the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office. Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30AM – 5:00PM, Monday through Friday. In addition to regular hours, the office will open Saturday, March 3, from 9AM to noon for early voting and will be closed Tuesday, March 6, election day.

Thank you,

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

