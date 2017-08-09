Looks like Donald Trump just threatened to nuke North Korea,
Quote: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States.
They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.“
Kim Jong Un is cruel and dangerous but not crazy according to Jim Michaels of USA TODAY ( Aug. 2, 2017)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/08/02/kim-jong-un-cruel-dangerous-but-not-crazy-say-north-korean-experts/529335001/
“Kim Jong Un's pursuit of nuclear weapons, incendiary rhetoric and odd appearance often cast the North Korean leader as an erratic, even deranged dictator.
Yet analysts and South Korean government officials who track North Korea closely describe Kim as a clever and rational, if brutal, figure who has solidified control over his country since assuming power in 2011.
Developing nuclear weapons that threaten the United States is his insurance policy against being overthrown by a U.S.-led coalition, said Joo Seong-ha, a defector who was imprisoned in North Korea before escaping to South Korea.
A nuclear weapons program is “the most powerful bargaining chip that North Korea has,” said Joo.”
Where do we go from here???
Perhaps Backwards
Correction: but North Korea threatened to attack the United States in retaliation for sanctions put on them by the UN.
"analysts and South Korean government officials who track North Korea closely describe Kim as a clever and rational, if brutal, figure..."
The guy's an a**hole. He's nuts. He's the worst leader, the most unclever, brutal, person who could ever be in charge. He throws his opponents to dogs who eat them alive.
"A nuclear weapons program is “the most powerful bargaining chip that North Korea has,” said Joo.”
If he were to aim a nuclear weapon at the U.S. and shoot it off, North Korea would be obliterated from the face of the Earth.
A no win situation.
Heads, you lose. Tails, I lose, too.
(And so would Seoul and much of the rest of So. Korea)
What happens next?
(From - "Citizens for Legitimate Government")
North Korea is 'carefully examining' a plan to strike U.S. Pacific territory Guam with missiles after Trump says the North will be met with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen' if it threatens U.S.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4771226/We-tough-decisive-Trump-...
08 Aug 2017 | North Korea said it is 'carefully examining' a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles, just hours after President Donald Trump told the country that any threat to the U.S. would be met with 'fire and fury.' A spokesman for the Korean People's Army, in a statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA news agency, said Wednesday the strike plan will be 'put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment' once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision. In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the U.S. showed signs of provocation. Earlier Pyongyang said it was ready to give Washington a 'severe lesson' with its strategic nuclear force in response to any U.S. military action. The statement from the North comes after Trump told the country's leader Tuesday that additional threats of violence against the U.S. 'will be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen.'
This could turn out rather badly for everybody.