Gov Vetoes Marijuana Bill

By Not Signed In | Wed, May 24 2017

There is a lot of conversation going around about the Governor's veto. It is indeed on the veto session for June 21. But there is no way the General Assembly will override it. While we do have the votes in the Senate to do so (2/3 is needed, that means 20 in the Senate) but the House does not have the votes. It only passed with about 80+votes and they would need 100 to override. So the bill is dead until next January when we will see if there is any compromise he can live with.

His two concerns seem to be driver safety: we do not have a road side test but we know that people were arrested for drunk driving before there were breathalyzers and we know that the best road side test in Drug Recognition Experts (which we have and the bill would have allowed more to be trained).

His other concern is youth access. But right now youth have easier access to marijuana than to alcohol because alcohol is regulated. So...regulate marijuana. And put some quality controls on it so that those kids who do try it will not get horrible stuff mixed in with it. And he seems to be concerned about edibles. None of the bills that have ever been considered have allowed edibles.

I don't see how we can compromise any more to make him happy.We will see.

Jeanette White