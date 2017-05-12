Greatest Country In The World

"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito
Good link.
If only, IF ONLY a real American in real life said this.
IN REAL LIFE!
Too bad this was scripted and acted out by an actor, on a TV show called The Newsroom.
Everything he said was the truth.
Not quite everything
The TV character did okay with his script, until the written script following the long moment of stunned silence, which is largely bullshit.
If the US was the greatest country it was and is because of extreme self-centered power, wealth, pseudo-morality, and their ever-present electoral base of the lowest common denominators, and the inherent abuses that go along with them.
And, now, for 10 minutes of “real life” unscripted honesty:
George Carlin - “What you’d expect from an office temp with a bad attitude.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8r-e2NDSTuE
Carlin
I really miss Carlin.
(We both went to the same [Catholic] high school at the same time, but I didn't know him.)