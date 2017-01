By Maggie Cassidy | Wed, January 18 2017

From noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, there will be a SIster Vigil at Pliny Park, at Main and High Streets in Brattleboro, to stand in solildarity with marchers in Washington, D.C. -- and all over the world (https://www.womensmarch.com/sisters).

There may be many people in the area who would like to join the Women's March but will be staying here for whatever reason. This vigil is for them -- for us.