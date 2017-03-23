Impeaching Trump

By Kurt Daims | Wed, March 22 2017

Mr. Trumps' presidency is already an embarrassment and a disaster. He has clearly violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prevents conflicts of interest. No doubt there are other allegations against him, but there is very strong evidence against him on this account, and a call is rising all over the country for impeachment.

There should be no fear of this action because of Mr. Pence. Trump is not holding him back now. First thing's first. We should heed this call in Brattleboro.

The hurry now is only because of the new Brattleboro town charter. Because of the revisions to town charter, the people are forbidden to petition for a vote on resolutions except for one day a year. There can't be another vote by petition until next March. However, an impeachment resolution can be considered at the representative town meeting (RTM) on Saturday. One version is drafted by attorney Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech for People, and he has revised it for our use in Brattleboro. If some of my good neighbors want to do this together, I am ready to help as a member of the RTM.

