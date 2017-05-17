Just When You Thought It Couldn't Get Any Crazier!

I had thought that the Saturday Night Live skit with Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes outside a White House window was just SNL, over-the-top humor.
Then I saw a Washington Post newstory, which not only described Spicer hiding in White House bushes to avoid reporters' question about the firing of FBI Director Comey, but then -- upon being discovered by reporters demanding answers -- Spicey agreed to take questions only on condition that the press room lights would be turned off so that no one could film him.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/05/10/as-trump...
And then the AP was forced to issue a correction... that he was not "hiding" in the bushes as reported, but he was "among" the bushes.
Today's big news is the resurfacing of the Seth Rich story. He was a DNC staffer that was shot about a year ago on the street near his home in an upscale part of DC, but not robbed of anything. About that time, the wikileaks DNC info began to come out.
Today's news is that a private investigator claims there is evidence, he was told, on Rich's laptop of emailing thousands of documents and attachments to someone at wikileaks. No proof was presented, but he said this. (Kinda like no proof the Russians did it, but people say it...)
Assange had always maintained that Russia was not involved. Russia says they were not involved. Wikileaks put up a $20k reward for information about who killed Seth Rich, but won't say that he was involved.
Occam's razor et al... I think a bit more evidence is required for anyone to know either way how internal DNC documents got to wikileaks.
Spicer hiding in the bushes was such big news that now there is a "movement" of people making copies of his face- enlarging them, gluing them to sticks and putting them in their gardens. A little silly but funny. I'm not sure why he doesn't just quit- he can't be enjoying that job and sooner or later the orange idiot will become so enraged at something he'll fire him anyway.
You too can have Spicer “among” the bushes in your yard
"Now you too can have the White House press secretary in - or rather, "among”* - the bushes in your yard. And hey, if you’re concerned that when exposed to the outdoors, the image will run . . . no worries, that’s exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it’s totally authentic!"
Since then, Spicer’s face has been popping up in gardens around the world - in the District of Columbia, California, even New Zealand. Spicer has been spotted hiding in household planters, in shrubs outside the Watergate Hotel, and even in Mother’s Day bouquets of flowers.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2017/05/16/sean-spicer-cutouts...