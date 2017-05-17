Just When You Thought It Couldn't Get Any Crazier!

By MarkTwain | Tue, May 16 2017

I had thought that the Saturday Night Live skit with Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes outside a White House window was just SNL, over-the-top humor.

Then I saw a Washington Post newstory, which not only described Spicer hiding in White House bushes to avoid reporters' question about the firing of FBI Director Comey, but then -- upon being discovered by reporters demanding answers -- Spicey agreed to take questions only on condition that the press room lights would be turned off so that no one could film him.

