Kushner Using Private Emails/Server

By cgrotke | Mon, September 25 2017

Jared Kushner is reported to have used a private email account and a personal server to send/reply to e-mails while working on White House business. Other White House aides have also used private accounts.

From Politico: "Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, according to four people familiar with the correspondence. POLITICO has seen and verified about two dozen emails."

Private emails and server use can help avoid the Presidential Records Act.

Details about the server and its security were not known, though the story says the private server was set up last fall during the transition to the White House.