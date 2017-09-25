"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Opinion » Politics

Kushner Using Private Emails/Server


By cgrotke | Mon, September 25 2017

Jared Kushner is reported to have used a private email account and a personal server to send/reply to e-mails while working on White House business. Other White House aides have also used private accounts.

From Politico: "Kushner uses his private account alongside his official White House email account, sometimes trading emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage, event planning and other subjects, according to four people familiar with the correspondence. POLITICO has seen and verified about two dozen emails."

Private emails and server use can help avoid the Presidential Records Act.

Details about the server and its security were not known, though the story says the private server was set up last fall during the transition to the White House.

Submitted by cgrotke on September 25, 2017 - 5:32pm. #

Oh my

Ivanka, too.

 
Submitted by KAlden on September 25, 2017 - 7:04pm. #

Hmmm...wasn't the White House

Hmmm...wasn't the White House idiot all fired up about someone else using a private email server?
I think I remember something like that from the campaign....
Guess it makes a difference who's doing it.

 

