"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 76 guests online.

Online users

  • annikee

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Opinion » Politics

Let's Talk About Trumpcare.


By tomaidh | Sat, July 15 2017

I received an email from Robert Reich. In it, he states: “Trumpcare, at its heart, is not a health care bill. It's a bill to take away health care from the middle class, the elderly, the sick, and the poor—and hand the money to special interests such as insurance companies and Big Pharma. It's a moral atrocity.”

Bloomberg says “Put Trumpcare Out of Its Misery”

Good on Senator Sanders. He’s actively fighting this bill.

Senator Leahy states: “ Stop Trumpcare - From the bumbled beginning through every horrifying twist and turn, Trumpcare has never been about expanding access to care: It is a massive tax cut for the rich, disguised as a health plan.”

He continues: “Call on Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to improve the Affordable Care Act and scrap
this abomination of a health care bill”

New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senators have voiced strong opposition to this Act. … They say not only does the AHCA repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, it strips away access that existed before the ACA.

Even Republican Sen. Susan Collins from Maine remains against the Republican healthcare plan

Trumpcare must go. These guys deserve an “attaboy”!

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of friends and family I know personally that are addicted to opioids is

Choices