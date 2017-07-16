Let's Talk About Trumpcare.

By tomaidh | Sat, July 15 2017

I received an email from Robert Reich. In it, he states: “Trumpcare, at its heart, is not a health care bill. It's a bill to take away health care from the middle class, the elderly, the sick, and the poor—and hand the money to special interests such as insurance companies and Big Pharma. It's a moral atrocity.”

Bloomberg says “Put Trumpcare Out of Its Misery”

Good on Senator Sanders. He’s actively fighting this bill.

Senator Leahy states: “ Stop Trumpcare - From the bumbled beginning through every horrifying twist and turn, Trumpcare has never been about expanding access to care: It is a massive tax cut for the rich, disguised as a health plan.”

He continues: “Call on Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to improve the Affordable Care Act and scrap

this abomination of a health care bill”

New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senators have voiced strong opposition to this Act. … They say not only does the AHCA repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, it strips away access that existed before the ACA.

Even Republican Sen. Susan Collins from Maine remains against the Republican healthcare plan

Trumpcare must go. These guys deserve an “attaboy”!