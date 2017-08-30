Maybe Mexico Will Pay For The Wall

...if we can agree on a suitable route.
With Donald Trumps vaunted negotiating skills, surely he can work out an agreement that Mexico can accept: say a route along the top of the green area on the map, below. The wall would clearly demarcate California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona as well as certain portions of Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as Mexican.
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
With the United States in control of their capital city and much of the country divided, the Mexicans agreed to a peace treaty called the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. In the treaty, Mexico agreed to the border of Texas at the Rio Grande. They also agreed to sell a large area of land to the United States for $15 million. Today this land makes up the states of California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. Portions of Wyoming, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado were also included.
[In 2016, the relative value of $15 million from 1848 ranges from $348 million to $115 billion. https://www.measuringworth.com/calculators/uscompare/relativevalue.php ]
I am visiting relatives in NC who object to The Wall
First of all i want to complain that i am using my little nephews i-pad so spell check might change my words, and verb tense when I click to submit. 2nd of all, there is no way you can win an argument with a woman attornet in North Carolina - meaning my sister-in-law, who spcializes in immigration law, and who has pointed out to me that I am out-dated and old fashioned, and that if I would bother to keep up on current events I would already know that the Mexicans have lots of drones and are already delivering drugs by drones across the border. The drug dealers in Mexico can afford all kinds of equipment and furthermore, if I wasn't so old and out of touch then I would know that flying cars will be used by almost everyone within the next ten years so border walls are already out-dated.
O.K. And my brother left our argument in time to take a flight up to New York to hear Bernie Sanders speak.
O.K. Everyone has relatives so this is why we don't discuss politics over the dinner table.
I must say we did have a great view of the solar eclipse Aug. 21st in Bryson City, NC in the total viewing zone.
My only complaint is that the campground was so crowded I could hear the conversation in the tent next to mine.
A chinese man was explaining to his son how white people will stop you from getting a drivers' license and white people get all the best jobs and white people have all the power. I finally yelled over to him to shut up! After all, it was after 11 PM at night.