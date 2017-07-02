Naomi Klein's Five-Step Plan To Counter The Coming Shocks

By tomaidh | Sat, July 01 2017

Trump is this sort of rolling shock—every day there’s some shocking news

StepOne: Know what’s coming.

(We can expect them to impose some sort of state of exception or emergency where the usual rules of democracy no longer apply)

StepTwo: Get out of your home and defy the bans.

(There is only one way to respond: Disobey en masse)

StepThree: Know your history.

(Nationalcrises have been used to suspend constitutional protections and attack basic rights)

StepFour: Always follow the money.

(Whoseinterests are being served by the chaos? What is being slipped through while

we’re distracted? Who’s getting richer, and who’s getting even poorer?)

StepFive: Advance a bold counterplan.

(Opponentsof the shock doctrine need to move quickly to put forward a credible alternate plan. It needs to get at the root of why these sorts of crises are hitting us with ever greater frequency. And that means we have to talk about militarism, climate change and deregulated markets)

There has to be a different vision, and it needs to be bold. Saying no to the shock doctrine is vitally important. But when the $hit hits the fan, no is not enough.

NAOMI KLEIN is an award-winning journalist, syndicated columnist and author of the international bestsellers,

This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs The Climate (2014), The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism (2007), No Logo (2000) and the newly released No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock

Politics and Winning the World We Need

