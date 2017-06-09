Ode to Donald Trump

By tomaidh | Fri, June 09 2017

When I was hungry, you cancelled my food stamps



when I was thirsty, you diverted chemicals into my water



when I was sick, you tripled my insurance rates



when I was naked, you raped me & blamed me because I was naked.



when I was in prison, you enslaved me to corporations



when I was a stranger with brown skin you deported me



from the lonely you took away social programs



from the elderly, you took away meals & medicine



from the workers, you took away legal protections



from the young, you took away school funding



from the victims, you took away shelter



instead of diversity, you encourage intolerance



instead of caring, you encourage isolation



instead of equity, you encourage military excess



when the 1% has ground us into the dust, taken all of our money, and let us die

for lack of insurance - who will you feed upon?

