Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Opinion » Politics

Ode to Donald Trump


By tomaidh | Fri, June 09 2017

When I was hungry, you cancelled my food stamps

when I was thirsty, you diverted chemicals into my water

when I was sick, you tripled my insurance rates

when I was naked, you raped me & blamed me because I was naked.

when I was in prison, you enslaved me to corporations

when I was a stranger with brown skin you deported me

from the lonely you took away social programs

from the elderly, you took away meals & medicine

from the workers, you took away legal protections

from the young, you took away school funding

from the victims, you took away shelter

instead of diversity, you encourage intolerance

instead of caring, you encourage isolation

instead of equity, you encourage military excess

when the 1% has ground us into the dust, taken all of our money, and let us die
for lack of insurance - who will you feed upon?                           

