"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Home » Opinion » Politics

Official Brattleboro Election Results


By Not Signed In | Wed, March 08 2017

Good morning,

Please see attached for the official results from last night’s Annual Town Meeting.

Thank you,

Hilary Francis
Brattleboro Town Clerk
230 Main Street, Suite 108
Brattleboro. VT 05301

hfrancis@brattleboro.org
ph 802-251-8129
fax 802-257-2312

Submitted by cgrotke on March 8, 2017 - 10:37am. #

TM math

Brattleboro had a 17% turnout. 1,463 of 8,763 eligible. About 30% by early ballot.

If we were to have a regular town meeting like the rest of Vermont, would it be safe to assume that about 1400 people would like to participate? Or, take off the 30% for early voting... around 1,000 might show up?

Maybe half of these folks couldn't stay for a long meeting, so perhaps 500 would need to be seated?

 

