It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Over the River & Thru The Woods: New Hampshire Trying to Raise Marriage Age Higher than 13 for Girls


By CrisEricson2016 | Mon, February 19 2018

I heard this on the radio, and I see they have a podcast you can listen to:

WMUR January 16, 2018

http://www.wmur.com/article/nh-lawmakers-again-consider-raising-minimum-marriage-age-from-1314/15171827

CONCORD, N.H. — "Lawmakers in Concord are trying to change a New Hampshire law that allows girls as young as 13 to get married... House members said the current law was written at a very different time."

Submitted by cgrotke on February 19, 2018 - 12:30pm. #

I say 30.

Their having trouble figuring out what the new age should be, according to the article.

18, it seems, is too high. They seem to be settling on 16 years old.

 

