Panhandling Discussion Tuesday 7/11 During Selectboard Meeting

By Timmy | Mon, July 10 2017

Panhandling in Brattleboro is an issue that I heard a fair amount about as a candidate, so this Tuesday evening I'll be helping to facilitate a discussion about concerns and moving toward some possible solutions for our town. You are welcome to join us at the Municipal Center to share your your thoughts, or just watch the discussion on BCTV.

Joining us will be the three authors of this insightful piece that appeared in The Commons: Josh Davis of Groundworks Collaborative, Police Chief Mike Fitzgerald, and DBA President Michelle Simpson-Siegel.

The meeting begins as always at 6:15 pm in the Slelectboard Meeting Room, but we have a few other agenda items first, so it's likely that this discussion will happen closer to 7 pm or so.