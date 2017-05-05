Please Explain

By cgrotke | Fri, May 05 2017

A political question.

The Democrats wants us to be mad that Russia interfered with the US election because wikileaks published real communications of the DNC and Podesta. It is wrong for outsiders to interfere with a country's election!

But, Obama just released a video telling the French to vote for Macron. "The success of France matters to the entire world." It is our duty to interfere in another country's election!

So, which is it? Is international concern and "meddling" expected and normal, or is it something we should abhor in all instances? I'd like to do the right thing!