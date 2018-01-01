"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Opinion » Politics

Private Spies


By tomaidh | Sun, December 31 2017

Erik Prince (Blackwater) and Oliver North have submitted a set of proposals to provide the CIA Director and
the White House with a global, private spy network that would circumvent official U.S. intelligence agencies

https://theintercept.com/2017/12/04/trump-white-house-weighing-plans-for-private-spies-to-counter-deep-state-enemies/

The plans have been pitched to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the
intelligence community seeking to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency.

(CIA Director) “Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him. It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books.” said a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals.

 

The proposals would utilize an army of spies with no official cover in several countries deemed “denied areas” for current American intelligence personnel, including North Korea and Iran. The White House has also considered creating a new global rendition unit meant to capture terrorist suspects around the world, as well as a propaganda
campaign in the Middle East and Europe to combat Islamic extremism and Iran.

