Progressive Party Biennial Reorganization


By Not Signed In | Tue, October 10 2017

The Windham County Progressive Party Caucus Organizing Meeting Monday, Oct 23rd, 6:30 pm at the Root Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. All welcome to join or listen.

The Progressive Party is, steadfastly, the progressive agenda. Vermont has the strongest Progressive Party organization in the country. In fact it is the most successful third party period. We have seven House and three Senate seats in the state legislature and two state offices, David Zuckerman, Lieutenant Governor, and Doug Hoffer, Auditor.

There are also progressives scattered among city councils and Selectboards. Most of the progressive legislation in Vermont is either introduced or heavily sponsored by Progressives. If you're ready to enlist in the political life of your democracy, where it counts, in the Statehouse or the local municipal arena, please join us. If you're ready to cast a positive vote FOR someone instead of wasting your vote to defeat the worst of bad candidates, join us on October 23rd at the Root.

