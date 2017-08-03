Protests.. Or Lack Thereof

By ForcedMeTo | Thu, August 03 2017

What's with the lack of protets?

I don't really understand. I guess people are not angry enough? What has to happen to make people get motivated and get out there on the streets? I would have thought that after Trump pulled us out of the Paris Climate Accord there would have been calls from enviromentalists and concerned citizens to do another big march on DC to show how much we care about global warming and climate change. Instead... crickets. Or when they were a single vote away from taking away millions of peoples health care so they could cut taxes for the rich. Or when we found out that Trump Jr. had a meeting with the Russians with every intention of colluding...

It's hard to understand. I know that protests don't necessarily change much (to say the least), still I feel that's one of the tools we have the ability to use as civilians living in the United States. We must use this tool and try to convey our levels of discontent with the current administration.

I'm ready, I'm just waiting for the rally call.

Is anyone else puzzled with the lack of protests?