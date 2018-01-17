"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Opinion » Politics

Remarks Of Senator Patrick Leahy On The Passing Of Tim O'Connor


By Not Signed In | Wed, January 17 2018

The O’Connors have been friends since I was a young lawyer starting my practice. Tim had such a great sense of humor, especially when it involved the Irish. I told Martha this morning how I will miss him but that I’ll look, every day, at the walking stick he brought me from Ireland.

Marcelle and I remember so fondly the meals at their home, and how they cared for us and our children. His love of our state was matched by his devotion to his family.

Tim lived his life with a commitment to making a difference, and he did -- in his community and in our state. He set an example for the importance of public service, from serving as Town Moderator, to Speaker of the House. Tim did so in the Vermont tradition of bipartisan leadership and putting people first. Tim’s ability and efforts to reach across the aisle and to lead in ways that fostered bipartisan cooperation will long be remembered and are an example to all.

Our hearts and prayers go out to Martha, Kerry, Kate and Kevin. Tim and the O’Connors are the best of Vermont.

Press Contact
David Carle: 202-224-3693

